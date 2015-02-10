Andrew Conway - up for the fight

10/02/2015
It's 'Zero Hour' - plus five days - when Andrew Conway takes a half hour to shoot the breeze with Emerald Rugby.
It's the Thursday following Munster's Champions Cup shellacking at Allianz Park, the province's heaviest European defeat in 18 years, a 33-10 reversal that has raised a litany of questions about the men in red's current standing.
From a journalist's perspective, and I make no apologies for stating this, sporting troughs prove as equally compelling as the peaks.
As a fan, even taking Munster's improved Pro 12 showing into account this time around; just two points off the summit after 13 outings, there's a sense that not all is well internally. 'Emailgate', when an internal squad review erroneously ended up in players' inboxes just a week before the season kicked off, didn't do new coach Anthony Foley any favours.
The neck injury to Kiwi recruit Tyler Bleyendaal was another setback 'Axel' could have done without, while JJ Hanrahan's pending departure has cast a cloud considerably darker than even the Sarries defeat.
Conway, who turns 24 in July, ought to have his best rugby in front of him, and has shown enough over the past season and a half to establish himself as one of Munster's good news stories on the field of play.
The Blackrock College and Leinster alumnus is clearly pleased with his lot down south having just signed a one-year extension which will keep him in red until at least June 2016. Relief was also evident when he spoke about finally putting pen to paper.
"It's good to have it sorted out; it took a little longer than expected, maybe," the winger began.
Subscribers click here to read the full article
Not a subscriber? Click here to take out a years subscription for £15
When you subscribe to Emerald Rugby you will have access to over 5 years worth of archive articles plus a library of training, coaching and strength & conditioning features with more being added every day.