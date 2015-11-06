Cash is still king

06/11/2015
The draw of the Euro and sterling is still pretty strong with as many as ten players who took part in the Rugby World Cup final will be on show during the 2015/16 European club season.
New Zealand's Dan Carter (pictured) and Ma'a Nonu, who have joined Racing 92 and RC Toulon respectively, will be in action in the European Rugby Champions Cup, while their teammates, Conrad Smith (Pau) and Ben Franks (London Irish), are set to compete in the European Rugby Challenge Cup.
