Concussion at club and school level

15/02/2016
Frank Quinn reports.
There was a dust- up between the referee Gary Glennon and the Gonzaga medic Peter Meagher in the Senior Schools Cup game with Cistercian College Roscrea at Donnybrook on Thursday 11 Feb.
The only directive from the IRFU is that head injury assessment (HIA) is only allowed in the professional game and anything below that - including AIL and Schools - it is not allowed.
When teenage prop Fiachra Keane suffered a head injury, the referee, as his right, insisted that he be substituted. This was disputed by the Gonzaga medical team and the irate conversation was played in full on Setanta TV.
Login to read the full article