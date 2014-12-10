Dreams to reality - Ronan O'Mahony

10/12/2014
Dermot Keyes catches up with Munster's rising star Ronan O'Mahony.
April 19th 2013. Rodney Parade. The Munster squad is assembled for their Pro 12 meeting with the Dragons.
Proudly taking his place in the starting XV for the first time, 23-year-old Ronan O’Mahony is ready for the off, even if the previous night’s sleep was hardly the soundest he’d ever put down.
“I was thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” the Garryowen clubman told Emerald Rugby when reflecting on a day he’d dreamt about when wearing the sky blue as a teenager in Dooradoyle.
“I told my father I’d got the nod and he was just as thrilled as I was. It was a great feeling. But when you’re going out for your first cap, you really don’t know what to expect, you don’t know what the pace of the game is going to be like, and you don’t know what they’re going to throw at you. I didn’t know a whole lot about the guy I’d be marking so yeah, I was very nervous...
