Farrell kind of makes sense

08/01/2016
At a time when other national teams are doing their utmost to build a solid future, the IRFU decide to award a new ‘defence coach’ with a longer contract than the head buck...
Farrell wont hook up with Ireland until after the 2016 Six Nations which is no great shakes, it’s not like his previous employers England are an enigma that require decoding.
When news broke that Andy Farrell had been appointed Ireland defence coach, with a deal that will run until the completion of the 2019 RWC in Japan, I have to admit I was a little bit surprised. However upon reflection it may be a stroke of genius by the powers that be, provided they have thought it through.
