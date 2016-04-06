NZ ready to trial new Rugby laws

06/04/2016
New rugby laws aimed at making the game safer, simpler and more fun to watch, will be trialled in two of New Zealand’s national competitions - the Mitre 10 Cup and Mitre 10 Heartland Championship this year.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR), working with World Rugby (WR), is set to roll out law trials that introduce:
• Amendments to laws 15 (tackle) and 16 (breakdown)
• A new points system
NZR GM Rugby Neil Sorensen said the chance to test new laws represented a unique opportunity for New Zealand to influence the global game.
“I think it’s always exciting to be part of a process that looks to keep the game fresh and relevant. We are particularly keen to trial these laws as we believe they will help make the game safer to play, will be easier to understand, and as a result more entertaining to watch,” Sorensen said.
