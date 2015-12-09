O'Connell honours keep on coming

09/12/2015
Paul O’Connell is honoured with the Sports Person of the Year Award at the 2015 People of the Year Awards The People of the Year Awards were broadcast live on RTÉ One from the studios at RTÉ television, Dublin on Saturday night last.
The Awards, now in their 41st year were presented by Grainne Seoige Paul O’Connell is the winner of the Sports Person of the Year Award, for his outstanding achievements in rugby, as well as the leadership he has shown in Irish rugby over many years.
‘Strong’, ‘powerful’, ‘reliable’, ‘committed’, and ‘a leader’ are just some of the characteristics associated with Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell.
