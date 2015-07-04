RWC 2023 bidding - whats our chances

04/07/2015
Frank Quinn writes: The bidding for RWC 2023 has narrowed down to four formally prospective Countries, Ireland, France, Italy and South Africa So what are our chances:
Three from the Northern Hemisphere against one from the South
Italy: Poor record for attendances at Guinness pro 12 games - Good record for the 6N games in Rome. Not exactly the home of Rugby with 48 games to be played, big attendances needed to fill stadia and make money.
They have the facilities, Stadia, infrastructure, travel, Can handle any number of rugby visitors, Huge tourism visits each year (Millions).
France: They were the host in 2007, a repeat now would be very quick!, Very successful financially, The best results so far since 1987, A huge Factor in any decision. Proven Financially Successful Hosts
Ireland:
New applicant, well documented application, GAA approval for Stadia - including Croke Park for Ireland Games and Semis and Final at 84,000 maximum attendance.
Some Stadia need a bit of work, European application, close to huge European rugby audiences, travel - infrastructure, hotels - mostly in place.
Of the Northern Hemisphere applicants - we are the most likely to get it
South Africa:
They pose the biggest threat to Ireland's bid, underbidders for 2015 & 2019, and very displeased/Frustrated with the voting and the failure
The Southern hemisphere has won 6/7 RWC's so far, England in 2003 only break.
HOSTS; 2007 France, 2011 was in New Zealand, 2015 England, 2019 Japan are the hosts. If Ireland were to win the vote - it will be 2027 before the Southern Hemisphere host the RWC - (And it is their trophy!, their game!).
South Africa are firm favourites to win the bid
This is a very political vote, similar to Olympics/FIFA Bidding, The RWC is the Third biggest sporting event in the world, I expect the profits from the England 2015 to reach £200 million to set the bar very high for future editions.
Profits:
RWCs 2003 – 2015 = US$45 – 155m;
FIFA WC 2014= US$3.1bn;
Olympics 2012 = US$4.8bn,
(Rugby a poor third.)
DECISION: MAY 2017
“The announcement of the Rugby World Cup 2023 host in May 2017 will also provide the successful union with six years to prepare for the delivery of the event and maximise the benefits of observing the delivery of Japan 2019, the first Rugby World Cup to be hosted in Asia.”
Commenting on the bids, World Rugby Chairman Bernard Lapasset said: “We are delighted with the strong level of Rugby World Cup 2023 hosting interest from unions and governments, which highlights the enormous appeal of Rugby World Cup as a low-risk, high-return economic, social and sporting driver. We look forward to further detailed dialogue as the process progresses.
“Although USA Rugby ultimately decided not to proceed with a formal bid, it was very encouraging that they originally had expressed an interest in hosting rugby’s flagship tournament. In the end, they decided to focus instead on other upcoming projects, not least the hosting of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018, but they are an ambitious and progressive union and I have no doubt they will bid to host Rugby World Cup at some point in the future.”
Formal union confirmation is the latest phase in an extensive process that will culminate in the selection of the 2023 host in May 2017 and follows two days of detailed briefings and workshops in London in June, which provided an opportunity to establish relationships and understand the economic, tourism and rugby benefits that can be derived from hosting Rugby World Cup along with key information on the process.
Rugby World Cup Tournament Director Alan Gilpin said: “The candidate hosts now have a year to benefit from detailed knowledge-sharing and preparation, including digesting the detailed tender requirements and observing Rugby World Cup 2015 hosting, before the confirmation to tender deadline of June 2016.
With England 2015 set to be a record financial and participation driver and Japan 2019 a game-changer in terms of unlocking an Asian market that is home to 60 per cent of the world’s youth and has experienced a 33 per cent increase in rugby participation in the last four years, World Rugby is currently undertaking a major review of the 2023 hosting model to drive further benefit to the host union, the host nation and the global game. All candidates will be obliged to adhere to a strict code of conduct.
Lapasset added: “Rugby World Cup is our flagship event and must continue to inspire, to reach out and attract new participants and audiences while delivering the financial platform for rugby to continue its record growth.
“Hosting should be a true partnership and incentivise and excite host countries and we are currently undertaking an extensive review of the hosting model to strengthen the partnership between host and owner and further the benefits for all as we enter an exciting new era for our sport.”