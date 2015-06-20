Shane Jennings new life after rugby

20/06/2015
Sherry FitzGerald have announced the appointment of Shane Jennings as Director of Business Development with Sherry FitzGerald Countrywide, the franchise arm of the company.
Shane is a former Irish rugby international, Leinster and Barbarians Captain. His appointment follows an executive work placement programme with the Sherry FitzGerald Group originating from the IRUPA mentoring programme.
Shane announced his retirement from Leinster earlier in 2015 and captained the Barbarians in Thomond Park on May 28th in his last professional rugby game.
Speaking on Shane’s appointment, Mary Dillon, Managing Director of Sherry FitzGerald Countrywide said “Shane comes to the role with a captain’s leadership skills and a fresh perspective on high performance from his many successful years playing for Leinster and contributing hugely to the fine sporting organization it has become.
He has an ingrained understanding of role, responsibility and team and he has continually impressed all those he met in our business during the past year. My colleagues and I are really looking forward to working alongside Shane.”
Shane's new start with Sherry FitzGerald
During his work placement programme with the Group, which commenced in 2014, Shane continued to play competitive rugby at the highest level and completed his MBA.
Shane joins the group officially in November and his key responsibilities for Countrywide will be to work with the Franchise network and to support overall business development throughout the Group companies.
Commenting on his appointment, Shane Jennings said
“I am looking forward to joining Sherry FitzGerald. I have been most impressed with the way the company is run and with the company’s values. The culture is what first attracted me to Sherry FitzGerald. As I got to know and understand more about the franchise business I could see there is a strong existing foundation of excellent members, a market leader brand and clear processes in place to build on and I’m excited to learn more and add value to the next phase of development.”