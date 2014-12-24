The French €onnection

24/12/2014
Alan Solomons writes: The French power houses have made their presence felt in this year’s inaugural European Rugby Champions Cup. Two thirds of the way through the pool stages, three of the five pools are headed up by French clubs.
No surprise that they are all the big guns of French rugby, being Toulon, Toulouse and Clermont Auvergne. English clubs Harlequins and Northampton are the other two pool leaders.
Noticeably, the Irish Provinces are, for the first time in a while, struggling to make an impact. Ulster are bottom of Pool 3 and, good as they are, I cannot see them progressing to the playoffs. Munster, lying 3rd in Pool 1, also look unlikely to progress. Only Leinster, 2nd in Pool 2, have any prospect of going further.
