Too much weights not enough speed

05/01/2015
Mike McGurn writes:
I remember hearing the above line from a New Zealand film called “Once was Warriors”.
The quote was used as the main character Jake The Muss knocked out a far bigger and muscular figure than himself, Jakes methodology of attacking the other guy was he may have had far bigger muscles, but he reasoned they where no good to the man mountain if he didn’t have the speed to use them quickly.
This film quote has certain parallels with Brian O’Driscolls recent comments on how much weight training the modern day rugby player endures these days. Brian believes that the younger players put far too much stock into gym scores and don’t pay enough attention to skill work like passing a ball ten meters on the run. I have to say even though I am a strength and conditioning coach I should be maybe defending our industry, I totally agree with O’Driscoll.
