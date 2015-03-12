Women winning out west

12/03/2015
Straight talking Pat Lam may be making all the news headlines in the Guinness Pro 12, and while the men are certainly enjoying a terrific season, it is the women of Connacht who are blazing a trail that others will follow.
With the womens game reaching unprecedented levels of participation and support on the global scale, in Connacht, the sterling work undertaken by a hardcore group of volunteers is ensuring, out west, the womens rugby revolution is alive and well. In this article we bring you the very best of the domestic Connacht womens rugby action.
NUIG Ladies off to a flying fifteen
The NUIG Ladies have gotten 2015 off to an exciting start as they invited division 1 newcomers, Cork IT, up to Dangan for the first home Members of the Girls National School who attended the recent Monivea School Blitz Womens Rugby game of the second semester.
The weather, albeit a chilly affair, stayed dry and wind free allowing strategic kicking when needed. The first team to capitalise on this was the women in maroon as after the first fifteen minutes of crashing their way up to CIT’s territory were given a penalty just inside the twenty two meter line to which captain Rhona Julian kicked for goal, putting three points on the scoreboard in NUIG’s favour.
Subscribers click here to read the full article