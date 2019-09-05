BoI Extend Ulster Sponsorship

05/09/2019
Bank of Ireland has announced an extension of its Ulster Rugby sponsorship until the end of the 2022/23 season.
The new four-year deal will see Bank of Ireland continue as an official shirt sponsor, as well as enhancing their support of domestic rugby by becoming the new title sponsor of the Bank of Ireland Senior Cup.
Welcoming the announcement, Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, commented:
“Bank of Ireland are Ulster Rugby’s longest standing sponsor, with the new deal set to extend the sponsorship into a 25th year. In such a competitive environment, having the long term support of a major sponsor gives us a significant degree of stability and gives us the platform to progress our ambitious plans for the future.
“I am very pleased that Bank of Ireland have also placed their backing behind domestic rugby, and their sponsorship of the Senior Cup reinforces their support for both the professional and grassroots game in Ulster. We are looking forward to working with them to drive both areas forward over the next four years.”
Ian Sheppard, NI Managing Director, Bank of Ireland, said: “We are delighted to renew our sponsorship with Ulster Rugby for another four years allowing us to continue to build on the proud partnership we’ve built with the club over the past 20+ years.
“Additionally, coming on-board as title sponsor of the Bank of Ireland Senior Cup this year, further cements our purpose of enabling our customers, colleagues and communities to thrive, and demonstrates our long-term investment in helping drive the sport forward across the Province.
“Bank of Ireland is synonymous with rugby across the island of Ireland; not only are we a proud partner of Ulster Rugby but also of Connacht, Leinster and Munster Rugby as well as the Emerald Warriors, Ireland's leading LGBT+ rugby club. We look forward to continuing to help develop and grow the game, creating points of accessibility and non-traditional routes for all, and celebrating and strengthening provincial rugby at all levels.”