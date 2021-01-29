Gilroy Rea & Curtis commit to Ulster

29/01/2021
Experienced winger, Craig Gilroy, joins back-row Marcus Rea and the versatile Angus Curtis, on agreeing new one-year deal with the province.
One of Ulster’s most-capped players, Belfast-born Craig Gilroy, has played his part in the province’s success since his debut season in 2010/11. Since then, the 29-year old has made it onto team sheets with his electric pace and footwork. On re-signing, Gilroy, said:
“I’m very grateful to have secured another contract with my home province, and to play for this great club. I am hopeful about what we can achieve together as a squad in the season ahead.”
Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said:
“Craig is one of our longest-serving players, and as such, he adds a huge amount of experience and expertise to the squad. A talented winger with the ability to score from just about anywhere on the field, Craig continues to give a huge amount both on and off the field.”
Marcus Rea
Ballymena native, Marcus Rea, will be looking to build on his recent achievements with the Ulster ‘A’ team, which include sealing the province’s fourth try in the win over Leinster ‘A’ earlier this month. No stranger to a victory over the Dubliners, the 23-year-old made his senior debut for Ulster against the men in blue in April 2018 when he scored a match-winning try. Speaking on his hopes for the year ahead, Rea, said:
“I’m happy to be able to move up the ranks to earn a full pro contract. It's been a few years in the making, but the work very much doesn't stop here. The competition in the back row is fierce so I will have to look at earning my place in the squad with consistent performances.”
McFarland added: “Marcus has put in some really good performances for Ulster at ‘A’ level and in the IRFU Sevens tournament this season, which earned him senior opportunities against Glasgow Warriors and Ospreys. He has developed his game both sides of the ball through his excellent work ethic, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Angus Curtis
Completing today’s announcements is 22-year old back, Angus Curtis, who will be looking to make his mark in the season ahead following time away from the squad due to injury. Since entering the Ulster Academy system in 2016, the former Irish U20 international, has proven his trademark versatility in both the fly half and centre position. On his plans for the future, Curtis, said:
“I’m really delighted to be signing-on with Ulster again. It’s an amazing club, and Belfast very much feels like home to me now. I’m excited to be part of the strong squad we have going forward. With my rehab from injury coming to an end, I’m looking forward to being back training with the lads, and hopefully getting on the pitch in the near future. The club is filled with amazing people and I’m very grateful to be a part of it all.”
Dan McFarland concluded: “Angus is a hugely skilful player at both out-half and centre. He’s been very unlucky over the past couple of years with injury and I’m looking forward to him making his return soon.”