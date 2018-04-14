Gilroy suspended until 26th April

14/04/2018
Following a review of a text message sent by Craig Gilroy, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have sanctioned him, following a disciplinary process in accordance with the terms of his contract.
Craig will be unavailable for team selection until the 26th April 2018.
