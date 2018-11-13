Ian Nagle joins Ulster on loan

13/11/2018
Ulster Rugby is pleased to confirm that second row Ian Nagle has moved on loan from Leinster until the end of the 2018/19 season. He will join the squad this week.
The 30-year-old started his career with Munster and also enjoyed spells in England with Newcastle and London Irish, either side of a sabbatical from rugby, before moving to Leinster in summer 2016.
Nagle also has international experience, having represented Ireland Wolfhounds and Emerging Ireland, and trained with the Ireland senior squad.
Welcoming Ian to Ulster, Bryn Cunningham, Ulster’s Operations Director, said:
“We are delighted to have Ian on board for the remainder of the season. With the recent retirements from our squad, we clearly needed extra cover in the second row department. To get someone of Ian’s experience and quality, who is Irish-qualified and available at this stage of the season, is extremely pleasing.”