Irish qualified Milasinovich joins Ulster

27/02/2019
It has been confirmed that Gareth Milasinovich will join Ulster in the summer from Worcester Warriors, where has made 19 appearances to date this season.
The 26-year-old prop was born is Johannesburg, South Africa, but qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather Norman McFarland, a former Ulster player.
McFarland was pleased to bolster his pack with the signing of Milasinovich: “Gareth is a big strong man who will provide us with another good option and enhance competition for places in the front row. We have been aware of his development since his move to Worcester and we’re looking forward to seeing him contribute to Ulster from next season.”