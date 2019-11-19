Lyttle signs Ulster contract extension

19/11/2019
Ulster Rugby wing, Rob Lyttle, has committed his future to the province for a further three years, keeping him at Kingspan Stadium until at least 2023.
22-year-old Lyttle has been in excellent form this season, starting four of Ulster’s six Guinness PRO14 games so far, and scoring a try in the home win over Zebre in Round 5.
The Donaghcloney native played mini rugby at Dromore RFC before attending RBAI, where he featured in the 2013 Danske Bank Schools' Cup Final as a 5th year.
A product of the Abbey Insurance Ulster Rugby Academy, Rob made a memorable Ulster senior debut in September 2016 with two tries against Dragons, and has developed a knack for finding the try line ever since, touching down 11 times in his 27 appearances to date.
Commenting on the contract extension, Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said, “It is great news for the club and our supporters that Rob has become the latest young talent to commit his future to Ulster.
“Rob is another great example of a home grown player who has been developed through the club and schools system in Ulster, before refining his game through our performance pathway and going on to represent the club with distinction at professional level.
“The back three is an area where we have a good mix of seasoned experience and exciting young prospects, so I’m looking forward to watching Rob continue to develop his game and also drive the standards of those around him in challenging for places.”
Lyttle said of the deal, “I have grown up supporting Ulster, and I have relished the opportunity to represent my home province, so it was an easy decision for me to commit my future here. I believe Ulster are building something special and I’m really excited about playing a part in the club’s future.”