Timoney, O'COnnor & Jones commit to Ulster

05/02/2021
Nick Timoney, David O’Connor and Greg Jones latest to bolster Ulster squad next season.
Dublin-born, Nick Timoney, has been a regular in Ulster match-day squads since arriving in the province in 2016. A former Irish Rugby Sevens international, the back-rower offers great speed and thrives at the breakdown. On signing a new two-year contract extension, Timoney, said:
“I'm delighted to be a part of this team for another two years, and I’m eager to contribute to our continued hunt for silverware.”
Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said:
"Nick has been playing some good rugby over the last number of weeks, showcasing his pace and power on both sides of the ball. He has worked hard on his game and I look forward to him continuing to do so over the next two years.”
David O'Connor
Signed from Lansdowne RFC on a Development contract in 2019, 25-year old second row, David O’Connor, who is also at home in the back row, recently made his Heineken Champions Cup debut against Toulouse. He backed that up with his first European start when Ulster faced Gloucester a week later, in which he was the top tackler for the squad. On extending his contract for a further year, O’Connor, said:
“I’m delighted to be extending my contract at Ulster. To continue to be a part of such a great group of lads is something that is very exciting. Representing this special club, and my family, I will continue to give it my all.”
McFarland added: “It is a credit to Dave’s work ethic and determination that he has made the jump from club rugby to being full-time professional player. We look forward to continuing to help Dave develop his game.”
Greg Jones
Completing today’s announcements is 25-year old back-rower, Greg Jones. The Dublin native joined the Ulster Rugby Academy from UCD in 2017 and made his senior Ulster debut against Benetton in the same year. Playing a role in match-day squads throughout this season, Jones has already put in some notable performances against Connacht and Leinster recently. On his one-year extension, Jones, said:
“‘To continue to be a part of such a great squad, and working environment, is exciting and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve.”
Dan McFarland ended by saying:
“Greg is a really valuable contributor to our squad, both on and off-field. He has impressed this season and has put in some great performances in the PRO14, as well as the Champions Cup game against Toulouse. It’s great that he will be furthering his stay at Ulster.”