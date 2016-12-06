Tuohy joins Bristol from Ulster

06/12/2016
Ulster Rugby has today confirmed that Dan Tuohy will join English side Bristol Rugby with immediate effect.
The 31-year-old lock, who has recently returned from an injury break, amassed 136 appearances for Ulster after joining the club in 2009.
Tuohy, who was born in Bristol, made his test debut for Ireland against New Zealand in June 2010 and he went on to win 11 international caps.
Commenting on Tuohy's departure, Director of Rugby, Les Kiss said:
"When Bristol made the approach, it was only fair that we considered it and the outcome is very suitable for all parties.
"We are pretty well stocked in the second row with Franco van der Merwe, Iain Henderson, Alan O'Connor, Pete Browne, Robbie Diack and Kieran Treadwell all providing good options for us. We also have young up and coming locks John Donnan and Alex Thompson in our rugby programme.
"We would like to thank Dan for his contribution to Ulster Rugby and wish him well as he embarks on a new challenge with Bristol.”
Dan added: "It's been a privilege and an honour to represent Ulster and Ireland for the past seven and a half years. Like any career, it has had its ups and downs, but the continued support of those close to me kept me right when things weren't going my way.
"I wish the players and staff all the best this season and beyond. I'll always be checking the results and hopefully still come to the odd game.
"I have a huge hole to fill on Friday nights now but I can't wait for the new challenges that Bristol presents. I was born in Bristol and raised just down the road, which adds to my excitement of going there.
"To the small group of supporters that I got to know well, thanks for everything. I know you know how much it meant for me to play for Ulster.”