Ulster & Extern tackle mental health

10/04/2020
Ulster Rugby has teamed-up with its official charity partner, Extern, to record a series of short social media videos encouraging people to look after their mental health during the Coronavirus lockdown this April for Stress Awareness Month.
Players and coaches from across the Senior Men’s and Women’s squads, as well as the Abbey Insurance Academy, have taken part in the initiative.
They have each recorded a message offering simple and easy-to-follow advice on a range of areas, including how to cope with anxiety and isolation, balancing staying at home with young people and children, coping with living in close quarters with family, and the importance of physical activity in maintaining good mental health.
Tips and advice being offered include: -
• Being physically active by cleaning your home, tidying up your back garden, or dancing to your favourite music.
• Reducing your exposure to news and social media coverage of events, if they are having a negative effect on your mental health.
• Making a space at home, no matter how small, that is just for you.
• Making time to help others who may be struggling.
Extern CEO, Charlie Mack, said: “As we begin to adjust to the new ways of living which have been imposed upon us by the Coronavirus outbreak, keeping our mental health in good condition is more important than ever. Having to remain at home as much as possible, and not being able to have physical contact with our wider family and friends can, naturally, have a profound effect on how we are feeling.
“These wonderful videos offer extra support to those who may be struggling, and show that however alone or isolated you feel, others are genuinely thinking about you. I would like to say a big thank you to Ulster Rugby, our much-valued charity partners, for recording these, and showing their support for those who need help.”
Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, added:
“As a club and as a governing body, we are delighted to be able to provide a voice and a platform through our senior men, women and academy players, as well as our social media channels, for the important advice that Extern has to share on how to look after your mental health at this challenging time.
“Now, more than ever, it is important to bring this issue to the forefront of the public’s mind – and we are proud to stand up together in encouraging our supporters to look after their family, friends, neighbours, as well as themselves, this month and beyond.”
The videos, using the #ExternCares, will be released across April on both Ulster Rugby and Extern social media channels.
More advice on staying well can be found online at the latest advice section of Extern’s website.