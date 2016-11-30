Ulster Rugby Reveals 'Fresh' Sponsorship

30/11/2016
One of Northern Ireland’s premier fresh produce and foodservice suppliers – the North Down Group – has just pledged to renew its agreement with Ulster Rugby, which will see its official partner status extended until the end of the 2016/2017 season.
At the recent sponsorship launch, Ulster Rugby players, Paul Marshall, Sean Reidy and Brett Herron, joined Michael Wilson from the North Down Group to help with the three-times weekly delivery of fruit and vegetables to the Kingspan Stadium.
As the official supplier to Northern Ireland’s leading rugby team, the North Down Group will continue to ensure that Ulster Rugby players benefit from the freshest fruit and vegetables available to meet their nutrition requirements.
Commenting on the announcement, North Down Group Business Development Manager, Michael Wilson adds: “We are thrilled to renew our commitment to Ulster Rugby and pride ourselves on sourcing the very best in both local and imported produce for both our customers and the team at Ulster Rugby.
“We understand the importance of fresh produce for elite sportspeople and have worked alongside Ulster Rugby’s Head of Strength & Conditioning, Jonny Davis, to ensure that the players have access to a wide range of nutritious fresh produce that can help to fuel their bodies and aid the overall team’s performance.”
Three-times weekly deliveries are part of the sponsorship agreement and based on current requirements, it’s anticipated that North Down Group will deliver almost 5,000 bananas, 2000 avocadoes and over 800kg of raspberries and blueberries throughout the 2016/17 season. Other popular fruit and veg which feature frequently on Ulster Rugby’s order includes blackberries, apples, spinach, limes and fresh ginger.
Jonny Davis, Head of Strength and Conditioning at Ulster Rugby adds: “Ulster Rugby have a Food First Performance Nutrition Programme that is designed around the players eating whole food as much as possible. Whole food is what best supports proper digestion and absorption of nutrients to ensure the body composition adaptions occur as they have been designed through a comprehensive Strength & Conditioning program. Supplementation is to do just that supplement a diet based on a food first policy.”
Neil Hanna, Ulster Rugby Business Development Manager commented “Having worked with the North Down Group over the past few years and knowing the quality of the company’s fresh produce, the sponsorship extension is great news for Ulster Rugby as we can be assured that our players will benefit from top quality of produce.”
As one of Northern Ireland’s most recognised suppliers for fresh produce and fine foods, the North Down Group has been supplying the Province’s top restaurants and cafes for over 25 years. Customers include Ox, the Muddler’s Club, James Street South, Slim’s Kitchen, the Waterfront Hall and Mount Charles Catering.
Just last week, North Down Group was named as a finalist in the Agri Food Innovation Award at the UTV Business Eye Awards, rounding up a very successful year for the company, which also saw the North Down Group named as UK Foodservice Supplier of the Year at the Fresh Produce awards in London.