Ulster boys making all the noise

01/02/2021
Rounding-up a busy week of contract announcements, Sam Carter, Michael Lowry and Tom Stewart become the latest players to re-commit to the province ahead of the 2021/22 season.
Given the wealth of experience lock Sam Carter brought with him to the club in 2019, it’s no surprise that he has regularly been called upon to captain the side this season. An imposing presence on the pitch, he delivered a Player of the Match performance in the most recent clash against Edinburgh. On remaining in Belfast, Carter, said:
“I have really enjoyed my rugby so far at Ulster and I think the squad is starting to build something special. That’s something I want to be a part of.”
Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “Sam has fitted into our squad and the way we do things superbly, demonstrated by the fact that he has led the team on a number of occasions. He is a very experienced international player who excels in the nuts and bolts of front five play.”
Michael Lowry
The lightning fast footwork of Belfast-born Michael Lowry, has seen the 22-year old deliver some electrifying performances this season, racking-up points for the province in both Heineken Champions Cup and Guinness PRO14 clashes. Adaptable Lowry continues to be as at home at either fly-half or, more frequently these days, at fullback. When asked how he felt about remaining at Ulster, Lowry, said:
“I’m thoroughly enjoying being a part of the squad we have right now, so I’m delighted to re-sign with Ulster. We’ve a very talented and hard-working group, and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve in the coming seasons. That’s something I definitely want to be a part of.”
McFarland added: “Michael has become a well-established part of our team. As one of a crop of outstanding young players, he also understands the role he is going to play in driving this organisation to where he wants it to go. I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to thrive here at Ulster for the next two years.”
Tom Stewart
Concluding today’s announcements is Belfast native, Tom Stewart, who at 20 years old has already had a stellar schools’ rugby career, which saw the Belfast Royal Academy hooker crowned Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Player of the Year in 2019. Stewart also played his part for Ireland in the most recent Under-20 Six Nations before the tournament was called-off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On securing one year as a Development player, after which he will be upgraded to a Senior Professional contract for the 2022/23 season, Stewart said:
“I grew up going to watch Ulster play on a Friday night, and since then I have always aspired to play for my home province. I enjoyed coming up through the Ulster pathway, and it’s a surreal experience to sign a full-time contract with the club. I am excited as to what the next few years have to offer.”
Dan McFarland concluded: Tom has shown great promise at Irish U20 level and in training with the Ulster squad before injury hampered his opportunities to play this season. He is a very dynamic player and has a bright future ahead. There is no doubt he will have more opportunities in the near future.”