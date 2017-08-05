Ulster to host Cheetahs in PRO14 opener

05/08/2017
It has been confirmed that Ulster Rugby will host the Toyota Cheetahs in the opening round of the Guinness PRO14 Championship, and tickets are on sale now!
Following the announcement earlier this week that two South African sides, the Toyota Cheetahs and the Southern Kings, would be joining the PRO14 ahead of the new season, Ulster Rugby can now confirm that Kingspan Stadium will play host to the historic opening day clash versus the Cheetahs on Friday 1st September.
Tickets are priced from just £17 for adults, £12 for juniors, or £46 for a family of four, and are available now at www.ulsterrugby.com/buytickets
The momentous occasion will kick-off a new chapter in the revamped Guinness PRO14 as the Championship welcomes Southern Hemisphere teams for the first time, making the competition a truly global tournament.
Commenting on the announcement, Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss said:
"This is a really exciting departure for the competition and we're delighted to be hosting the Cheetahs on the opening day, in what will be fantastic occasion under the lights of Kingspan Stadium.
"South Africa is one of world rugby's great powerhouses with sides renowned for playing fast, open and uncompromising rugby so there is no doubt that both teams will add greatly to the Championship. The Cheetahs in particular are famous for their all-out attacking brand of rugby, and we also like to get the ball moving fast so I think it will make for a highly entertaining spectacle.”
The full schedule for Rounds 1-13 of the 2017/18 Guinness PRO14 Championship will be confirmed on Monday 7th August.
