Ulster to host Uruguay in November

24/04/2018
It has been confirmed that Ulster Rugby will host Uruguay in a special fixture at Kingspan Stadium on Friday 9th November (7.30pm kick off), and tickets are now on sale.
The fixture against ‘Los Teros’, who are currently ranked 18th in the world, will be Ulster’s first against international opposition since the visit of Portugal to Belfast in November 2008.
For the Uruguayan team, it will be another key fixture as they continue their preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where they will be joined by Australia, Wales, Georgia and Fiji in Pool D.
The majority of the Uruguay team ply their trade in the local league, Campeonato Uruguayo, while a number are also based in France, most notably veteran lock Rodrigo Capó Ortega who has amassed over 300 appearances for Top14 side Castres.
The opposition will be familiar to a number of the current Ulster crop who lined out for Emerging Ireland versus Uruguay in the 2015 Tbilisi Cup, namely John Cooney, Rob Herring, Andy Warwick and Peter Nelson.
Welcoming the announcement of the fixture, Ulster Rugby Operations Director, Bryn Cunningham, commented:
"We’re delighted to be hosting another unique game at Kingspan Stadium against an ambitious developing rugby nation.
"Challenges against international sides used to be a lot more common so this fixture certainly has a nostalgic feel to it, and it is one that we are all very much looking forward to.
"Uruguay will be in the throws of their World Cup preparation so we are expecting a full-blooded test and a good spectacle for the Ulster fans."
Sebastián Piñeyrua, President of the Uruguay Rugby Union, added:
"We are really looking forward to the game, and it will be a great opportunity to test ourselves as we aim to continue improving as a team.
"This is one of a number of upcoming fixtures for us, and we will be treating it very seriously as the players stake a claim for a place in our World Cup squad.
"Ulster is a strong and successful club with a proud tradition so we were more than happy to accept this invitation and we look forward to visiting the Province."
SEASON TICKET HOLDER PRIORITY BOOKING PERIOD
Ulster Rugby 2018/19 Season Ticket holders can access an exclusive two-month discounted booking period, during which they can avail of a 10% discount on all adult and child tickets.
The online booking system is now open and information on how to book has been emailed to all Season Ticket account holders.
The discounted booking period will end on Friday 29th June at 5.00pm.
GENERAL SALE
Tickets, priced from just £20 for adults and £12 for juniors, are also now on general sale via ulsterrugby.com/buytickets, over the counter at the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office, or by calling (028) 9049 3222 option 2.
GROUP BOOKINGS AND HOSPITALITY PACKAGES
For further information, please contact:
Group bookings: (028) 9049 3222 / tickets@ulsterrugby.com
Hospitality: (028) 9049 3222 / neil.hanna@ulsterrugby.com
TICKET PRICING
Memorial End Terrace: Adult £20 / Child £12 / Family (2A & 2C) £50
Abbey Insurance Family Terrace: Adult £20 / Child £12 / Family (2A & 2C) £50
Memorial End Stand: Adult £30 / Child £16 / Family (2A & 2C) £74
Abbey Insurance Family Stand: Adult £30 / Child £16 / Family (2A & 2C) £74
East Terrace & West Terrace: £25
Grandstand: £40
Grandstand Plus (Seat in Block 3/7, entry to exclusive members bar, complimentary match programme): £55
Premium: £75