Ulsters European playoff confirmed

07/05/2018
PRO14 Rugby has confirmed that Ulster will face Ospreys in a European Champions Cup play-off on Sunday 20th May (kick-off 3.05pm at Kingspan Stadium).
With the Guinness PRO14 Championship allocated seven places in next season’s Champions Cup, the top three teams in Conference A and Conference B automatically qualified, meaning the fourth placed team in either Conference would play-off for the PRO14’s seventh representative spot.
However, with South African newcomers Cheetahs, who are ineligible for Champions Cup participation, finishing third in Conference A, fourth-placed Cardiff duly took the third qualifying spot and Ospreys, who finished in fifth place, were shifted into the play-off position to face Ulster.
Ulster will have home advantage by virtue of finishing with the greater number of points accumulated during the PRO14 regular season (62, as opposed to Ospreys’ 44).
The fixture will come just five weeks after the same two sides met at Kingspan Stadium in Round 20 of the PRO14, with Ulster edging out a hard-fought 8-0 win on that occasion.
For Ulster supporters it will be the final opportunity to bid farewell to departing players including Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe, Paul Marshall, Robbie Diack, Callum Black and Charles Piutau.
SEASON TICKET HOLDER PRIORITY BOOKING:
Although this fixture is part of the Guinness PRO14 Final Series, Ulster Rugby Season Ticket holders will have access to an exclusive priority booking period, during which they can access up to six tickets per season ticket with a loyalty saving of 20% on all tickets, across all areas of the stadium.
The Season Ticket holder priority booking period will be open from 10am on Sunday 6th May and will close at midnight on Tuesday 8th May.
Admission to this game is NOT included in Season Ticket Packages as it is part of the Guinness PRO14 Final Series and is managed by PRO14 Rugby.
GENERAL SALE:
Tickets will be available on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 9th May, online at www.ulsterrugby.com/buytickets, by calling (028) 9049 3222 (option 2), or over the counter from the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office at Kingspan Stadium.
TICKET PRICING:
Family Terrace & Memorial End Terrace: Adult £17 / Junior £12
Family Stand & Memorial End Stand: Adult £29 / Junior £15
East Terrace & West Terrace: £20
Grandstand (Blocks 1 & 9): £32
Grandstand (Blocks 2-8): £37
Grandstand Plus (Seat in Block 3/4, entry to exclusive members bar, complimentary match programme): £53
FAMILY OFFER:
Bring the family and save more than 20% on match tickets for two adults and two children!
Family Terrace: £46
Family Stand: £70
GROUP BOOKINGS:
ADULT GROUPS:
Family Terrace & Memorial Terrace: £15
Family Stand & Memorial Stand: £20
JUNIOR GROUPS:
Family Terrace & Memorial Terrace: Junior £10 / Supervising Adult £12
Family Stand & Memorial Stand: Junior £13 / Supervising Adult £18
All group prices are per person, based on a minimum booking of 10 tickets. To make a group booking, contact the Ulster Rugby ticket office on (028) 9049 3222 (option 2).
HOSPITALITY:
Usual match-night hospitality options, including corporate boxes and premium tables in the A&L Goodbody Lounge, are available for this game. For more information, contact Neil Hanna on neil.hanna@ulsterrugby.com / (028) 9049 3222.